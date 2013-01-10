Disturbing Details From The Alleged Sexual Assault Involving Nets Player Andray Blatche's Entourage

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

New details are emerging from an alleged sexual assault that took place early Tuesday morning that led to Brooklyn Nets forward Andray Blatche being questioned by police.According to ABC, police responded to a call at the Four Seasons Hotel at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a incoherent, highly-intoxicated 21-year-old woman claiming she was raped. She told investigators she had been raped by two men while others watched what was happening.



Four people, including Blatche, were questioned by police following the alleged incident. Blatche was ultimately released and no charges were filed against him, but two people remain in custody.

Sources told the network investigators found samples of a date rape drug in the suite.

Blatche told officials he was not in the same room when the alleged incident took place. Sources say that investigators found Blatche’s cell phone with compromising photos of the alleged victim.

But Blatche was released and played in the Nets contest against the Philadelphia 76ers last night. Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey said the following regarding Blatche:

“He was released and from early information that we have, he may not be a person that was even involved in terms of actually assaulting anyone.”

No one has been charged in the incident.

