Strauss-Kahn Report: She Slipped On A Bag And He Came Up Behind Her For Oral Sex

The latest account of what happened in the hotel room when former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn allegedly tried to rape a hotel maid comes from FOX News.



It reveals a lot of new details about what allegedly happened in the hotel room, including details about a possible source of the blood that investigators found in the hotel room (the maid might have pushed DSK into an armoire, which gashed his back).

Here’s what FOX News says happened (in our words):

Sometime after Sofitel’s check-out time, 12 pm on Saturday, a room service employee entered Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s room and “cleared” it. Strauss-Kahn was supposed to have checked out already.

The maid knocked three times, said “housekeeping,” and rang the bell. There was no answer, so she entered the room. A naked Strauss-Kahn confronted her, and while she put her hands over her eyes so she wouldn’t see him naked, he ran to her, began grabbing her breasts, and pulled her down the hallway towards the bedroom, where he tried to pin her down on his bed.

She tried to get away by telling Strauss-Kahn, “my manager is in the hallway” and “Please stop. I need my job, I can’t lose my job, don’t do this. I will lose my job. Please, please stop! Please stop!”

But he responded, “No, baby. Don’t worry, you’re not going to lose your job. Please, baby, don’t worry… Don’t you know who I am? Don’t you know who I am?”

Then, she pushed him away and ran toward the door.

But she slipped on a newspaper bag on the floor and fell to her knees. Strauss-Kahn came up behind her and forced her to perform oral sex.

Ultimately, she pushed him into sharp edge of an armoire in the hotel suite and escaped. FOX News says Strauss-Kahn has a gash on his back from the armoire.

Then she ran into the service corridor and co-workers found her on the floor, where they tried to console her. She was shaking profusely and unable to even hold a cup of water, says FOX News.

