New Details About What Happened At That Beverly Hills Hedge Fund Manager's Celebrity Poker Games

Photo: Wikipedia

New details have emerged about the celebrity poker games attended by Beverly Hills hedge fund manager Brad Ruderman.Background: Ruderman (who is now in jail) has been accused of paying poker debts to celebrities like Tobey Maguire using investors’ money from his hedge fund. Ruderman allegedly attended celebrity poker games, lost money, and paid debts using investors money. Maguire is now dealing with a lawsuit dealt by Ruderman’s former clients, who are trying to recoup the losses they incurred by being invested in Ruderman’s hedge fund.



Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon are also referenced as celebs who attended the games, but there’s no allegation of their getting paid in money from Ruderman’s investors.

The basic plot line goes like this: Ruderman was a hedge fund manager, he got an invite to celebrity poker games, he lost money, and now his investors are suing because they allege that more than $300,000 that Ruderman lost to Tobey Maguire should be paid back to them.

When the first details of the lawsuit were published earlier this week, it was interesting, but of course everyone was left wondering about what transpired in the poker games. Well now, thanks to gossip sites like RadarOnline and Perez Hilton, we have some information about what happened during the games.

Radar says the celebs played no-limit Texas Hold ‘Em games which had a buy-in of $100,000.

The games were played in private rooms at the posh Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and at the Viper Room on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles. And as armed guards stood watch, millions of dollars would change hands.

Perez Hilton says that Maguire was making upwards of $1 million per month.

Also: cocaine and hookers were allegedly at the games.

Someone told Star: “It was known to a handful of us that one player would keep two hookers down the hall of the hotel in another room… He would disppear for 30-minutes at a time, leaving the main players in the game frustrated. In reality, he was getting to do blow (in a room with) two hookers.”

Maguire is now working with lawyers to dispute charges that the games were illegal, according to Perez Hilton.

The 20 best poker players on Wall Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.