Here's A New Look At The Most Anticipated Video Game Of The Year

When Bungie released the beta version of its next-generation sci-fi adventure “Destiny” in July, players only got to explore a few limited areas of the Earth and the moon.

But in the latest trailer to debut, Bungie shows off what “Destiny” missions will look like on Mars in all its rust-coloured glory.

Here’s what the description for the trailer says:

What little we know of Mars may as well be a myth. We built a massive metropolis in the red dust. No one knows what remains of our lost age, now buried beneath the dunes.

Though Mars is the only planet revealed in this trailer, Bungie says all planets and moons featured in “Destiny” can be found in our own solar system. Gamers will be able to visit them all starting September 9.

Check out the full trailer below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Destiny” will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 on September 9.

