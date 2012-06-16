The New Democracy Rally Was WAY More Intense Than The SYRIZA Rally

ATHENS, GREECE — I just got back from the rally for conservative, pro-euro candidate Antonio Samaras, the head of the New Democracy party.



I’ll have some video shortly that will show you how intense it is, but suffice to say, the turnout seemed bigger than SYRIZA did yesterday, and the crowd also seemed more intense (also much older).

The smart money seems to think New Democracy will win, and if rally intensity is a measure, then this would confirm it.

Photo: Business Insider

