New Delhi Outlawing Plastic Bags

For those of you who haven’t jumped on the bandwagon of bringing your own canvas bag to the grocery store (Green is IN, people!), you might want to watch yourself next time you’re in India. The capital city, New Delhi, is banning the use of plastic bags, imposing either a five-year jail sentence or a fine of $2,027 on store owners who use them.



The Guardian: According to the official note, the “use, storage and sale” of plastic bags of any kind or thickness will be banned. The new guideline means that customers, shopkeepers, hoteliers and hospital staff face a 100,000 rupee fine (£1,370) and a possible jail sentence for using non-biodegradable bags.

Delhi has been quietly filling up with plastic bags in recent years as the economy boomed and western-style shopping malls sprang up in the city. There are no reliable figures for bag use but environmentalists say more than 10m a day are used in the capital every day. Not only are the streets littered with them, but polythene takes hundreds of years to decompose and creates demand for oil, which is used to make plastics.

