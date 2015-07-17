Meet some of the most obscure 'X-Men' characters ever in 7 new 'Deadpool' photos

If you didn’t go to San Diego Comic-Con, you might’ve missed why “Deadpool” — 20th Century Fox’s upcoming “X-Men” spinoff starring Ryan Reynolds — is such a big deal.

While it will be a few more weeks before footage is shown to people outside of the convention’s crowded auditoriums, Fox just released a few new photos giving our best look at one of Marvel’s weirdest heroes — along with some of the equally strange people he’ll meet.

But first, a shot of Deadpool performing a variation on The People’s Elbow.

Meet Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Played by Brianna Hildebrand, Ellie Phimister, aka Negasonic Teenage Warhead, is a pretty obscure character in X-Men comics who only appears briefly before dying in an attack on mutants. As such, she’s pretty much a blank slate — although, given the uniform, she’s definitely an X-Man and likely trying to hunt Deadpool down.

Fun fact: Co-creator Grant Morrison named her after this 1995 Monster Magnet song:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And Ajax, who will probably be on the hunt for Deadpool.

Otherwise known as simply Francis, the Ajax is an enforcer for the man responsible for creating Deadpool. Since Deadpool wants revenge on the guy who made him what he is, chances are they will fight a bunch. Francis/Ajax will be played by Ed Skrein.

Here’s a shot of Deadpool, just chillin’.

Look closely at his stereo and it’s labelled Wade.

Here’s a shot of him before his transformation, as Wade Wilson with love interest Vanessa.

Vanessa Carlysle (played by Morena Baccarin) is a huge part of the Deadpool comics as the mutant Copycat. We don’t know much about the movie version of the character, other than that she’s already involved with Wade before his transformation.

And one final mutant, Gina Carano’s Angel Dust.

A mutant with the ability to trigger adrenaline rushes on demand, we don’t really know what role Angel Dust plays in the grand scheme of things, except that she doesn’t seem to like Wade’s best friend Weasel (played by T.J. Miller).

“Deadpool” is scheduled to premiere in theatres on February 12, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.