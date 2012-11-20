NEW DATA: How The Tablet Revolution Is Already Turning Ecommerce On Its Head

Photo: Konstantin Zamkov / Flickr, CC
Although there are far fewer tablets in existence than there are smartphones; iPads, Samsung, and Nexus tabs are already changing online shopping.In some arenas — such as the conversion rate of visiting users into actual shoppers, and the average amount they spend — tablets are already at parity with old fashioned desktop computer shopping.
Monetate, a company that optimizes ecommerce sites, examined a sample of 100 million online shopping experiences to produce this data on the way tablets are replacing smartphones as shopping devices — and even threatening the dominance of the desktop.
Here's the overall ecommerce market, broken down by share of traffic from shoppers' devices. The U.S. is ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to tablet adoption.
Both mobile formats are increasing their share of ecommerce traffic. Note that tablet share is keeping pace with smartphones for shopping — even though there are fewer tablets in the market.
Tablets' share of ecommerce traffic is still growing. Eighteen per cent of all ecommerce is now done from mobile devices. The iPad is the dominant tablet by far.
Online shoppers are as comfortable shopping on tablets as they are on their old-fashioned machines. Conversion rates on tablets are on parity to desktop machines. More importantly, they're greater than phones.
Most crucially, customers on tablets — especially the iPad — spend more shopping online that desktop users do.
