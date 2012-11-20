NEW DATA: How The Tablet Revolution Is Already Turning Ecommerce On Its Head

Photo: Konstantin Zamkov / Flickr, CC

Although there are far fewer tablets in existence than there are smartphones; iPads, Samsung, and Nexus tabs are already changing online shopping.In some arenas — such as the conversion rate of visiting users into actual shoppers, and the average amount they spend — tablets are already at parity with old fashioned desktop computer shopping.



Monetate, a company that optimizes ecommerce sites, examined a sample of 100 million online shopping experiences to produce this data on the way tablets are replacing smartphones as shopping devices — and even threatening the dominance of the desktop.

