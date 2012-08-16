New 'Dark Matter' Rap Explains What's 'Funky With The Universe'

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Dark matter — the controversial idea that there’s some invisible (to us) stuff out in the universe that accounts for a large amount of the total mass of the universe — has hit the big time. A nerd called Mike Wilson (aka Coma Niddy) who “specialises in awesome” and has a hobby of creating science-related raps, tackled the idea in his latest video.



He explains that the idea of dark matter came about because when astrophysicists calculated the mass of various galaxies based on their gravitational pull, the numbers didn’t add up with the mass of what they could actually see through telescopes (even the largest ones).

A sample of the lyrics:

What is Dark Matter? No one knows for sure

An accurate description remains unsecured

Search for answers activated, Simple yet complicated

Constantly investigated, Mysteries generated

Matter or is a Particle? Guesses hypothetical

Research problematical And Others very sceptical

For now that’s how the story goes

(via PhysicsBuzz)

