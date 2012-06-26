You Have To See This New 'Dark Knight Rises' 3D Billboard

Holy marketing genius Batman!



We try not to post every single piece of “Dark Knight Rises” info leading up to the film’s premiere (which is less than four weeks away!), but we couldn’t resist sharing this.

The billboard, first reported by /Film, popped up in Hollywood over the weekend, and the 3D advertisement is sure to lead to a few distracted drivers.

The highly-anticipated conclusion to director Christopher Nolan‘s “Batman” trilogy opens Friday, July 20, and we strongly recommend you purchase your tickets now if you plan on seeing it that day.

Photo: SlashFilm

CLICK HERE TO SEE A LARGER VERSION OF THE IMAGE.

SEE ALSO: The newest “Dark Knight Rises” trailer!

