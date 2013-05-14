The New Daft Punk Album Is Streaming For Free On iTunes Right Now

Here’s how to listen:



Open iTunes.

Search for “Daft Punk.”

Click the artist name to go to the artist page. You’ll see the album cover and a button that prompts you to listen to the album for free.

It looks like this:

We’re seeing some tweets that people are having problems streaming the album, so keep trying if you have issues.

You can also try listening through this Grooveshark link, however it doesn’t appear to be an official stream.

