New Cyber Attacks Will Target Power Grids And Major Public Works

Commander of the new U.S. Cyber Command General Keith Alexander said Tuesday that he’s most concerned about attacks targeting America’s electrical grid, and destroying large public machinery.

Gen. Alexander says cyber-attacks over the Internet are shifting from data theft to physical assaults.

To illustrate his point the General used two examples.

First, he pointed to the 2003 Northeast power outage started by a downed tree branch. Following the initial accident at the pole, the utility company’s computer entered “pause” mode, cutting power to people in several states and illustrating the effect an intruder could have on any power grid.



The second incident involved the 2009 destruction of a hydro-electric generator at Russia’s Sayano-Shushenskaya dam.

While one of the dam’s 10 650-megawatt turbine generators was offline for repairs, a technician 500-miles away re-started it, sending the turbine 50-feet into the air before exploding.

The ensuing flood killed 75 people and destroyed eight of the nine remaining turbines.

From The Washington Times:

A similar deliberate attack remains a huge problem, Gen. Alexander said, saying that destruction by cyber-attacks was outranked only by nuclear bombs or other weapons of mass destruction.

In developing cyber-warfare strategies, Gen. Alexander said, the U.S. will respond to computer-based attacks as it will to other attacks. The government is adopting what he termed an “active defence” strategy aimed at bolstering the readiness of computer networks to respond.

Despite these concerns, traditional data theft has cost the U.S. as much as $1 trillion in corporate and government information.

“What’s been going on over the last few years in the networks,” Alexander said, “is the greatest theft that we’ve seen in history. What we’re losing in intellectual property is astounding.”

