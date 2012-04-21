REPORT: New US Laser Technology Will Dominate Battlefields Within 10 Years

Photo: CSBA

It’s no secret American military might is cumbersome and expensive, but a new report out by a D.C. think-tank has the perfect solution: Lasers.Chris Carroll at Stars and Stripes dug into the report and says “directed energy” or DE weapons with enough power to take out enemy threats should be in widespread use within 10 years.



The report says that newer, more powerful, and smaller lasers will have the ability to bring down missiles, attack from planes, and be deployed to forward bases.

From the Stars and Stripes:

The benefits of lasers are many, the authors claim. For one, DE weapons don’t constantly run out of ammunition, allowing ships and drones to hang around an area engaging targets far longer than if they were relying on conventional missiles. And in an extended conflict overseas with supply lines potentially cut, it could mean not running out of ammo at the wrong time.

Cost could be another major advantage, the report says. Defending U.S. bases in the Pacific against a salvo of 30 Chinese ballistic missiles could require firing $700 million worth of interceptor missiles, it says. Ground-based lasers could fire fusillades of defensive shots that essentially cost the same as not shooting at all.

Carroll points out the $500 million a year the Pentagon currently spends on lasers is for research, and the return on that investment appears to be just around the bend.

Some images of how CSBA imagines battles of the near-future:

Photo: CSBA

Photo: CSBA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.