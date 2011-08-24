New Credit Card Promotions

First off, you can see all of my favourite credit card promotions, ranked and compared by features and interest rate all on one page right here. With that said, there are some brand new promotions that deserve mentioning:



Capital One Cash: Just this morning, Capital One launched their new cash-back credit card, and I spoke the other day with a rep from the bank about this new product. The card is described as “a new cash back credit card that offers 50% more value to customers without the restrictions commonly found in cash rewards cards. With this card, customers get 1% cash back on every purchase every day, a 50% anniversary bonus on cash earned on purchases in the previous year, and a one-time $100 bonus once they spend $500 in the first three months. And of course, as with all other Capital One cards, there are no foreign transaction fees.”

It reminds me a bit of the no-frills BankAmericard Cash Rewards card from Bank of America, which offers a flat 1% cash back on all purchases.

By the way, Capital One’s no foreign transaction fee policy is awesome — I asked the bank’s rep for more details and here’s what she said: “It has been our longstanding policy not to charge any foreign exchange fees (other cards charge up to 3% or more when you use your card to make purchases outside the US). This policy applies to all of our credit cards and debit card products. In addition, we do not pass on the 1% fee assessed by Visa / MasterCard (we absorb it). So in a nutshell we don’t charge any foreign transaction fee and we also absorb the 1% fee assessed by MasterCard and Visa.”

Citi Simplicity: This happens to be one of my favourite credit card promotions at the moment. The new Citi Simplicity card (read more info and apply online here, scroll down ’til you see it) is an excellent option for those looking for a new card that offers a ridiculously long 0% intro APR period. This card gives you 0% introductory rate on both purchases and balance transfers, plus there’s no annual fee, and the card offers “peace of mind through direct access to a service representative, no late fees and no penalty rate.”

Discover Student Card: For college students in search of their first credit card, I really like Discover’s new and improved promotion for its Student Card. They now offer 0% introductory APR for 9 months (previously, it was 6 months), 5% Cashback Bonus in categories that change, and there’s no annual fee. See more info, compare, or apply online here.

— provided by Outlaw; see more deals in our card offers portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi and Discover. No financial relationship or position on Capital One, MasterCard, or Visa at time of publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.