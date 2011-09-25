New Credit Card Offers

Here’s an updated breakdown of the best new or refreshed credit card offers in Outlaw‘s offers comparison portal.



1. The American Express Premier Rewards Gold credit card offer was popular with readers this month, and will likely remain a top card heading into October. The promotional offer includes “15K points, redeemable for select gift cards valued at $150, when you spend $1,000 in your first three months of card membership” and no annual fee for the first year. With its 3X points on airfare purchases and 2X points on gas and groceries, this is one of Outlaw‘s perennial favourite credit card offers with frequent travellers & road warriors. You’ve probably seen the TV and print commercials from AmEx advertising the 3X and 2X points. More details and online application link here.

2. The Starwood Preferred Guest Credit Card is a lucrative hotel rewards credit card offer. Among other benefits, cardholders receive a 10,000 Starpoints bonus with your first purchase and another 15,000 when you spend $15K within 6 months — that’s enough for up to 6 free nights at a category 1 or 2 hotel. Starwood’s hotel brands include the W Hotel chain, Westin, Sheraton, and St. Regis. Compare with other travel rewards credit card offers and apply online here.

3. Within the “Citi Credit Cards” section in our deals portal, the Citi Platinum Select MasterCard and Citi Simplicity credit card promotions are both worth considering if you are looking for a card that has no annual fee and a generously long 0% intro APR offer — both cards are currently offering 0% introductory APR for the first 21 months on balance transfers and purchases. Compare and apply here. (There’s also a Citi Platinum Select VISA with 0% intro APR for 21 months, for those who prefer Visa-branded cards to MasterCard.)

4. Finally, for students: I continue to recommend the Discover Student Card. Through the link in our deals portal, new approved customers will get 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 9 months, and there’s no annual fee. Another version of this card, also within our “Student Credit Cards” section, offers 0% intro APR on purchases for only 6 months, but you’ll receive a $25 cash-back bonus when you make your first purchase within 3 months. Compare those two credit card offers with the Citi Dividend Platinum Select Card for College Students, which does not require a cosigner, does not have an annual fee, and offers 0% intro APR on purchases for the first seven months.

