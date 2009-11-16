New Craigslist App Coming Exclusively To BlackBerry

BlackBerry is getting the first ever Craigslist app, Wired reports.

The official Craigslist app will soon be exclusively available to BlackBerry users. The $5 app created by Movela and Pyxis Mobile will allow users to browse and search through Craigslist postings across different categories, reply to them and save searches. The app supports all categories and countries available on the Craigslist website. So if you want to read ‘missed connections’ on the go, the BlackBerry will be the only place for it.

This is the only app authorised and licensed by Craigslist. Pyxis says it chose BlackBerry becuase it’s core audience is business customers. Also, its app market is smaller than the iPhone, so it faces less competition.

Here’s a demo video:



