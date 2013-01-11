Costa Concordia Shipwreck Looks Terrifying In This New Footage

This Sunday will mark the one year anniversary of the Costa Concordia ship wreck, which saw a huge cruise ship run aground off Isola del Giglio in Italy and partially sink.



The ship was carrying 3,229 passengers and 1,023 crew members. Thankfully, the vast majority were rescued, but 32 were are not believed to have made it off the ship. Concordia captain Francesco Schettino is widely expected to face charges within weeks.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica has released exclusive new video of the rescue operation on the night of January 13th, and it’s a great reminder of how terrifying that night must have been for the passengers. It’s also worth remembering the angle the ship ended up at.



