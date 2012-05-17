Conservative Super-PAC Prepares To Launch Major Ad Campaign To Blast Obama Over Jeremiah Wright





The New York Times has an explosive story about a Republican-aligned Super-PAC that wants to unload on Obama. Their plan is to portray Obama as a lunatic radical, make his associations with Rev. Jeremiah Wright politically damaging, and to do it during the Democratic National Convention.

Joe Ricketts, the founder of TD Ameritrade has teamed up with viral video maven Fred Davis on the proposed project, and it awaits his approval and potentially his $10 million financing.

From the article:

“The world is about to see Jeremiah Wright and understand his influence on Barack Obama for the first time in a big, attention-arresting way,” says the proposal, which was overseen by Fred Davis and commissioned by Joe Ricketts, the founder of the brokerage firm TD Ameritrade. Mr. Ricketts is increasingly putting his fortune to work in conservative politics.

Later in the report we find that Fred Davis contends that if the Jeremiah Wright ad he made for McCain in 2008 had been aired, America would “never have elected Obama.”

‘Our plan is to do exactly what John McCain would not let us do’ the proposal says.

The budding Super-PAC also has plans to hire a black conservative spokesperson to make the case that Obama “misled the nation by presenting himself as what the proposal calls a ‘metrosexual, black Abe Lincoln.'”

