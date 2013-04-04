CONNECTICUT SENATOR: The State's New Gun Laws Should Be A Wake-Up Call And A 'Model For the Nation'

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) hopes that Connecticut’s sweeping new gun-control proposals will be a “wake-up call” for the U.S. Senate, which is expected to consider new gun legislation when it returns next week.



“I think it should be a wake-up call, and it should serve as a model for the nation and as momentum for Congress,” Blumenthal said in an interview with Business Insider on Wednesday. “I’m proud and thankful that Connecticut is helping to lead the nation and leading by example.”

The Connecticut General Assembly on Wednesday is expected to pass the new set of restrictions put forward by a bipartisan legislative task force.

The new legislation, which comes a little more than three months after the elementary-school massacre in Newtown, Conn., includes some of the following measures:

A ban on high-capacity magazines of more than 10 rounds;

A ban on armour-piercing bullets;

Requiring background checks for all weapon sales, including privately at gun shows;

An expansion of mental health research in the state;

An expansion of the state’s current assault weapons ban.

If, as expected, Gov. Dannel Malloy signs the bill into law, the new provisions will be enforced immediately.

But Blumenthal cautioned that the state’s new restrictions won’t mean much if measures aren’t taken on a national scale.

“I think it will heighten awareness, but it also should dramatize that no single state can do this alone. No single state can protect its citizens from illegal trafficking or straw purchases, because our state borders are porous,” Blumenthal said.

The U.S. Senate is expected to begin debate next week on a host of new gun control legislation, including universal background checks and a federal gun trafficking ban. Blumenthal also said he plans to introduce an amendment that would limit magazine capacity to no more than 10 rounds.

