Comcast Could Be Working On A YouTube-Killer

The Information reports that cable provider Comcast is working on a new service to challenge YouTube.

CEO Brian Roberts and his father were demoed one cable box that could stream short internet videos similar to YouTube as well as the typical blend of live and on-demand TV.

This is is still in preliminary phases but sources tell The Information that Comcast is trying woo online video producers by possibly letting them make more money from ad sales or letting producers charge for programming.

Some Comcast execs felt that cable program producers would worry that this new online video offering could take away an audience if it was embedded in the same cable box.

On the other hand, the article mentions that this video project could be used as a bargaining chip for Comcast against cable networks. More content would reduce the provider’s reliance on traditional TV while being able to retain a younger audience who has shifted toward online video.

