Architects plan on reconstructing one of the lost wonders of the ancient world... but bigger

Tony Manfred, Stephen Parkhurst

More than two thousand years after the original Colossus of Rhodes, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, was destroyed in an earthquake, a group of architects wants to build a 21st-century version of it.

The project calls for a 492-foot statue in Rhodes, Greece, that straddles the harbour and houses a library, cultural center, and lighthouse.

A video animation of the design looks like something straight out of “Game of Thrones.”

