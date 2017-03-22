Apple's new iPhone cases make me wish I had an iPhone 7

Apple A new iPhone 7 silicone case in camellia.

For the first time, I wish I had an iPhone 7.

Apple just unveiled six new colours for its silicone and leather iPhone 7 cases along with a slew of new products, including a special edition red iPhone 7 and less expensive iPad.

But to me, the new case colours were the most exciting product release of the day.

Apple added camellia, pebble, and azure to its line to silicone cases and berry, taupe, and sapphire to its line of leather cases. The silicone cases are $A59 while the leather cases are $A75.

They’re beautiful, and they’re a departure from Apple’s other cases, which are mostly shades of tan, navy, and grey. I may be giving Apple too much credit here, but the new colours are, to me, an encouraging sign. Apple’s colour choices in the past always seemed geared toward men, leaving me to buy third-party cases that had a little more personality.

The only problem with the new cases is that Apple is only adding new colours for its iPhone 7 cases. If you have a 6s like me, you’re going to be stuck with the same old boring colours. For both iPhone SE and 6/6s users, that’s varying shades of brown, blue, and black (plus a Product RED case). There’s also a white silicone case for 6/6s users, but nothing close to the bright berry or azure 7 users get to have.

Here’s a look at all the new cases:

Apple Camellia. Apple Pebble. Apple Azure. Apple Berry. Apple Taupe. Apple Sapphire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.