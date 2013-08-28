Here Are All The Crazy New College Football Uniforms For This Season

The Oregon football team has become well-known for its crazy uniforms in recent years. Other schools are now following in the Ducks’ footsteps and have introduced their own wild uniforms and helmets.
Not only do the uniforms give fans more options when they are purchasing their own gear, but the flashy uniforms are also being used to lure the nation’s top high school football players.
On the next few pages we will take a closer look at the craziest new uniforms that will be seen on football fields this fall.
Texas will have numbers above the Longhorns logo for the season opener. The players will then vote on whether to keep the numbers all season.
Nebraska now has a black jersey and a helmet with black trim. Nebraska's defence is called the 'Blackshirts.'
Mississippi State's new 'Egg Bowl' uniform comes with gold numbers and multiple 'Hail State' references.
Oregon will certainly have more surprises during the season, but here is the all-highlighter yellow uniform.
New Oregon football helmet leaked - not sure how legit this is, though (h/t @ALLDAY_03) pic.twitter.com/SZiNYsosCv
-- Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) June 25, 2013
Iowa State may have the coolest throwbacks this season, which are modelled after their 1920s uniforms.
Baylor is also on the bandwagon for the other new college football fad, matte helmets. The Bears have two, a black matte and a green matte.
Baylor is turning into the Oregon of the South, with seemingly endless possible uniform combinations
North Carolina, who was using navy blue in recent years, is now leaning heavily on black as a main colour.
Houston will have four football helmets (at least) next season: pic.twitter.com/UJLftiEh
-- Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) February 19, 2013
Live from L.A. Jake Fischer and Terrence Miller are spending the afternoon w/ @Pac12Networks. #BearDown #pac12fb pic.twitter.com/1kroTtOTbk
-- Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) July 25, 2013
