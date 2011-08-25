QUARTERBACKS OR CLOWNS?: The Newest Generation Of Over-The-Top College Football Uniforms Has Arrived

Photo: Courtesy of Maryland

The University of Maryland grabbed headlines yesterday when it unveiled its new Under Armour football uniforms in a boistrous fashion show.The unveiling came after high-profile programs from Georgia to Hawaii rolled out shiny new duds for the upcoming 2011 season.



Other programs, including Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Washington State, gave Nike free reign to rebrand their programs — with Oregon-esque new uniforms as the centrepiece.

