QUARTERBACKS OR CLOWNS?: The Newest Generation Of Over-The-Top College Football Uniforms Has Arrived

Tony Manfred
maryland

Photo: Courtesy of Maryland

The University of Maryland grabbed headlines yesterday when it unveiled its new Under Armour football uniforms in a boistrous fashion show.The unveiling came after high-profile programs from Georgia to Hawaii rolled out shiny new duds for the upcoming 2011 season.

Other programs, including Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Washington State, gave Nike free reign to rebrand their programs — with Oregon-esque new uniforms as the centrepiece.

They now have 16 different uniform combinations

They have multiple helmets, one of which looks like a turtle shell

South Carolina, on the other hand, only made subtle changes

Hawii got an upgrade from UA too

Boston College turned to Under Armour, but kept its simple look

Arizona State underwent an Oregon-style rebranding by Nike

Tridents feature prominently in their new look

Oklahoma State got Nike-fied, with a bevy of uni combinations

A cowboy patch completes the ensemble

Washington State is getting in on the Nike rebranding too

Michigan and Notre Dame will wear Adidas throwbacks on Sept. 10. Here's Michigan's uniforms

And Notre Dame's

Georgia will wear this futuristic Nike getup against Boise State

Impressive attention to detail on the gloves

Baylor got a Nike revamp, but declined the space-age flourishes

Kentucky switched it up to change its SEC fortunes

NC State is going with a simplistic Adidas look

Oregon, the team that started the uniform arms race, will surely roll out some new combos this year

