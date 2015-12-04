Coldplay's new album won't be available to stream on Spotify

Nathan McAlone
Coldplay-grammysWireImage / John Shearer

Coldplay will keep its new album off Spotify, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The band plans to premiere its new album only on streaming services that do not have a free tier.

This decision comes after Adele recently made the choice to not release her album “25” on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Developing…

