Coca-Cola/YouTube The new Coke hunk.

Coca-Cola has a new hunk in town — and he’s not just thirsting for a Diet Coke.

In a new ad (watch it in full below), showcasing the soda brand’s entire range, Coca-Cola introduces a good-looking pool cleaner.

As the pool guy flexes his muscles, raking leaves from the water, a brother and sister lustfully gaze at him from inside their house.

The pair race and tussle to be the one to cool him down with an ice-cold Coke from the fridge — only to find their mum has got there first.

Speaking to AdAge via email, Coca-Cola vice president of global creative, said: “This story has more layers [than previous campaigns featuring a Coke hunk], including a ‘wink’ that touches on our point of view regarding diversity and inclusion. We are managing our culturally relevant messages organically within our campaign spots not as the main subject of the story but as subtext.”

Coke also released a number of other ads as part of the latest wave of its “Taste the Feeling” campaign.

“Eyes Closed” is about the moments that are more enjoyable when you close your eyes:

“Elevator” depicts a hotel worker and celebrity making friends when they get stuck in an elevator:

“Subway” sees a music executive spotting a talented busker playing on a subway platform and turning her into a star:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: What happens when you eat too much protein



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.