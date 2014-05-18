New Coca-Cola Amatil Boss Flags Workforce Job Cuts To Remain Competitive

Getty/ Justin Sullivan

Coca-Cola Amatil’s new chief executive Alison Watkins has only been with the company a few months but has already laid out the company’s most significant restructuring in more than a decade.

With two of the company’s top executives already gone, a warning that first-half earnings will drop at least 15% and job cuts on the cards, Watkins says the shake up is “a period of change.”

“As a new CEO, you come in and it ­creates a moment or a period of change readiness for the organisation. It’s a period where people are open to and receptive to change occurring. It’s something that people expect,” she told AFR Weekend.

Watkins was positive about the company’s upcoming product range but said the competitive market has meant Coca Cola may have to see changes in its workforce.

“When you are in an environment where volumes are not growing a huge amount and revenue can’t grow because of the challenges around price, it is inevitable you have to look at costs and I think everyone understands that.”

