New Polls Show Romney Surging And Then Surging More

Photo: AP

Just in the past week we’ve seen polls showing Mitt Romney get to a two and five point lead over Obama, a stunning turnaround.Now a CNN/Orc poll finds that Romney’s “favourable” rating, which just took one hit after another earlier in the year, is surging:



40-four per cent of people questioned in the survey say they have a favourable view of the former Massachusetts governor, up 10 points from February, during some of the most heated moments of the GOP primaries and caucuses. 40-three per cent say they have an unfavorable opinion of Romney, down 11 points from February. Thirteen per cent are unsure.

This is an enormous turnaround, indicative of the fact that the fractious primaries are over, Republicans who were holding onto a grudge against Romney are letting go and embracing him.

Obama still has a much higher “favourable” rating: 56 per cent. But Romney is rapidly rising to the challenge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.