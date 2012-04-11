Clothing Store Campaign Has Model Stripping For Every Facebook Like—Here's Today's Ad Brief

www.youtube.com



Stussy, an American fashion brand, is celebrating the re-launch of its Amsterdam Facebook page with an interactive campaign that has a model, wearing all of the company’s Spring/Summer line, strip off clothing based on how many people like the Facebook page. It’s called “Like to see less, and share to undress.” Colin Lamberton, a creative at Arnold Amsterdam, which conceptualized the campaign, explained: “As you can imagine the model must be suffocating under that many layers of clothing. It is almost a public duty to free her out of this misery so we are expecting Facebook fans to help out here.” As of this morning, there were only 376 likes.Deutsch LA has hired Derek Richmond as SVP and Director of Digital Production, a testament to the agency’s commitment to expanding its digital team (14 of its 16 last creative hires have been in digital). Richmond was formerly at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. Oh yeah, and he was an extra in “Full House”—watch his 15-seconds of pre-agency fame here.

Denny’s is trying to reach out to adults aged 18-25 by launching a web series. “Always Open,” which is unscripted, features SNL alums, Jessica Biel and other hot young celebs. The idea was conceived by Gotham and produced by DumbDumb, which is headed by Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. Videos will be released on CollegeHumor.com and Denny’s Facebook page.

Smart Argentina has created an awesome 140-character Twitter commercial in which users scroll down to watch an animation.

Time Out New York is expanding its digital business: unveiling a new website, e-commerce business, and iPad and iPhone apps.

24/7 Real Media Inc., which is WPP’s digital marketing tech company, has undergone a name change: 24/7 Media, Inc. It has also launched a new business unit called Real Media Group.

Rob Thorsen, two-time a Mother alum, is the new general manager at LBiSyrup.

