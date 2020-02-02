From Camila Cabello to Idina Menzel, here’s the cast of the new ‘Cinderella’ remake

- A new reimagining of the classic fairy tale “Cinderella” premiered on Amazon Prime Video.
- The modern, musical version of the story stars the singer Camila Cabello in the titular role.
- Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, and James Corden also play leading roles in the remake.
The production of the movie was temporarily suspended in March 2020 amid coronavirus concerns, but some of the cast and crew returned to the set in August of that year to resume filming, according to Deadline.
In January, the film’s official Instagram page announced that it would hit theaters in July. But in June, the first teaser trailer announced that it would be coming to Amazon Prime Video on September 3 instead.
Read on to see who stars in the long-awaited “Cinderella” remake.
Audiences may recognize Cabello from her work as a musician, with hits like “Havana” and “Señorita.” Prior to becoming a solo artist, she rose to fame as a member of the all-girl pop group Fifth Harmony.
In addition to having a successful career on stage and television, Porter is known for being a fashion icon, pushing gender boundaries, and paving the way for more representation in Hollywood.
Porter also told CBS News in 2020 that he will be portraying the Fairy Godmother as genderless and that the entire production will be a “Cinderella” for a new generation.
“Magic has no gender,” he said. “I think the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”
Menzel rose to fame by playing Maureen in the original cast of the musical “Rent,” which led to her successful career on Broadway. She went on to originate roles such as Elphaba in “Wicked.”
With the help of the movie version of “Rent” (2005), she transitioned into film and television including her current success as the voice of Queen Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen” franchise.
Galitzine is known for his role on the Netflix series “Chambers,” on which he plays a struggling man who is mourning the loss of his brother.
“Cinderella” is one of Galitzine’s first major film roles. He previously appeared opposite Luke Perry in “The Beat Beneath My Feet” (2014) and starred in the romantic comedy “High Strung” (2016).
Although Brosnan has had a very successful career in film and on television, he is perhaps best-known for his roles as James Bond in the “007” films and Sam in the “Mamma Mia!” movies.
Driver is known for her work in movies like “Good Will Hunting” (1997), “Grosse Pointe Blank” (1997), and “The Phantom of the Opera” (2004).
She has also appeared on many TV shows, including “The Riches,” “About a Boy,” and “Will and Grace.”
Baillio is known for her role as Millie Michalchuk in the Netflix film “Dumplin’,” but audiences may also recognize her as Tracy Turnblad from the 2016 production of “Hairspray Live!”
Spencer is known for starring on the British series “The Living and the Dead” and voicing Angelina on the “Angelina Ballerina: The Next Steps” series. She also appeared on the mini-series “Glue” and had a minor role in “Les Misérables” (2012).
British stand-up comedian Ranganathan is known for his deadpan style of comedy. He’s appeared on a variety of television shows and performs stand-up shows regularly.
Corden is one of the producers of this reimagining of “Cinderella,” and he’s best known for his late-night talk show, “The Late-Late Show with James Corden.” The British comic actor also starred in the adaptations of “Into the Woods” (2014), “Cats” (2019), and “The Prom” (2020).
It was previously reported that American stand-up comic John Mulaney was set to play the third footman, but the role was instead filled by English comedian James Acaster.
Acaster has been touring award-winning stand-up shows since 2012, and some of his specials make up the four-part Netflix miniseries “Repertoire.” More recently, he toured his show “Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999” around the UK in 2019.
