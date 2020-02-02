Search

From Camila Cabello to Idina Menzel, here’s the cast of the new ‘Cinderella’ remake

Kirstie Renae
Camilla cabello as cinderella in the new sony cinderella remake
Camila Cabello as Cinderella. Amazon Prime
The film has been in the works for a few years, but it’s finally been released.
The evil stepmother and stepsisters from new cinderella remake
Idina Menzel stars as the evil stepmother. Amazon Prime Video
In 2019, Sony announced a musical-comedy reimagining of “Cinderella,” and the cast is filled with recognizable stars.

The production of the movie was temporarily suspended in March 2020 amid coronavirus concerns, but some of the cast and crew returned to the set in August of that year to resume filming, according to Deadline. 

In January, the film’s official Instagram page announced that it would hit theaters in July. But in June, the first teaser trailer announced that it would be coming to Amazon Prime Video on September 3 instead.

Read on to see who stars in the long-awaited “Cinderella” remake.

Camila Cabello stars in the titular role.
Camilla cabello grammys 2020
Camilla Cabello at the 2020 Grammys. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Although she has appeared on a couple of TV series, this will be Camila Cabello’s first major film role

Audiences may recognize Cabello from her work as a musician, with hits like “Havana” and “Señorita.” Prior to becoming a solo artist, she rose to fame as a member of the all-girl pop group Fifth Harmony.

Billy Porter plays the Fairy Godmother.
Image
Billy Porter is an actor and fashion icon. Danny Moloshok/Reuters
“Pose” star and Broadway actor Billy Porter plays the film’s version of the Fairy Godmother.

In addition to having a successful career on stage and television, Porter is known for being a fashion icon, pushing gender boundaries, and paving the way for more representation in Hollywood.

Porter also told CBS News in 2020 that he will be portraying the Fairy Godmother as genderless and that the entire production will be a “Cinderella” for a new generation.

“Magic has no gender,” he said. “I think the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”

Idina Menzel is playing the evil stepmother.
Idina menzel
Idina Menzel voiced a famous character in ‘Frozen.’ Jason Merritt/Getty
Idina Menzel portrays the evil stepmother to Cabello’s Cinderella.

Menzel rose to fame by playing Maureen in the original cast of the musical “Rent,” which led to her successful career on Broadway. She went on to originate roles such as Elphaba in “Wicked.”

With the help of the movie version of “Rent” (2005), she transitioned into film and television including her current success as the voice of Queen Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen” franchise.

Nicholas Galitzine was cast as Prince Robert.
Nicholas galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine was cast as the prince. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Londoner Nicholas Galitzine stars as Cinderella’s love interest, Prince Robert, an updated version of Prince Charming. 

Galitzine is known for his role on the Netflix series “Chambers,” on which he plays a struggling man who is mourning the loss of his brother.

“Cinderella” is one of Galitzine’s first major film roles. He previously appeared opposite Luke Perry in “The Beat Beneath My Feet” (2014) and starred in the romantic comedy “High Strung” (2016).

Pierce Brosnan stars as Prince Robert’s father, the king.
Image
Pierce Brosnan plays Prince Robert’s father. Joshua Roberts/Reuters
Pierce Brosnan plays Prince Robert’s father, otherwise known as the king.

Although Brosnan has had a very successful career in film and on television, he is perhaps best-known for his roles as James Bond in the “007” films and Sam in the  “Mamma Mia!” movies.

Minnie Driver was cast as Queen Beatrice.
Minnie driver
Minnie Driver is acting alongside Pierce Brosnan. Richard Shotwell/AP
Oscar– and Golden Globe-nominated actress Minnie Driver portrays Queen Beatrice in the film. 

Driver is known for her work in movies like “Good Will Hunting” (1997), “Grosse Pointe Blank” (1997), and “The Phantom of the Opera” (2004).

She has also appeared on many TV shows, including “The Riches,” “About a Boy,” and “Will and Grace.”

Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer are playing the evil stepsisters.
Maddie Baillio Charlotte Spencer
Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer were cast as the stepsisters. Faye Sadou/MediaPunch /IPX/AP and David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Joining Menzel in Cinderella’s evil stepfamily, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer star as the evil stepsisters.

Baillio is known for her role as Millie Michalchuk in the Netflix film “Dumplin’,” but audiences may also recognize her as Tracy Turnblad from the 2016 production of “Hairspray Live!”

Spencer is known for starring on the British series “The Living and the Dead” and voicing Angelina on the “Angelina Ballerina: The Next Steps” series. She also appeared on the mini-series “Glue” and had a minor role in “Les Misérables” (2012).

Romesh Ranganathan, James Corden, and James Acaster play the Mice/Footmen.
Separate photos of comedians Romesh Ranganathan, James Corden, and James Acaster
Comedians Romesh Ranganathan, James Corden, and James Acaster will play the footmen. Matt Crossick/PA Images/Getty Images; Brendan McDermid/Reuters; Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for eONE
Taking on the roles of the mice-turned-footmen are three comedians — Romesh Ranganathan, James Corden, and James Acaster.

British stand-up comedian Ranganathan is known for his deadpan style of comedy. He’s appeared on a variety of television shows and performs stand-up shows regularly. 

Corden is one of the producers of this reimagining of “Cinderella,” and he’s best known for his late-night talk show, “The Late-Late Show with James Corden.” The British comic actor also starred in the adaptations of “Into the Woods” (2014), “Cats” (2019), and “The Prom” (2020).

It was previously reported that American stand-up comic John Mulaney was set to play the third footman, but the role was instead filled by English comedian James Acaster. 

Acaster has been touring award-winning stand-up shows since 2012, and some of his specials make up the four-part Netflix miniseries “Repertoire.” More recently, he toured his show “Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999” around the UK in 2019.

Read More:

About the Author
Kirstie Renae