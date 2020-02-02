From Camila Cabello to Idina Menzel, here’s the cast of the new ‘Cinderella’ remake

The film has been in the works for a few years, but it’s finally been released.

In 2019, Sony announced a musical-comedy reimagining of “Cinderella,” and the cast is filled with recognizable stars.

The production of the movie was temporarily suspended in March 2020 amid coronavirus concerns, but some of the cast and crew returned to the set in August of that year to resume filming, according to Deadline.

In January, the film’s official Instagram page announced that it would hit theaters in July. But in June, the first teaser trailer announced that it would be coming to Amazon Prime Video on September 3 instead.

Read on to see who stars in the long-awaited “Cinderella” remake.