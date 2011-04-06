Chrome's New Security Feature Will Protect You From Malicious Downloads

The developers of Google’s Chrome browser announced they are pushing out a feature to developers that will warn users when they are about to download a potentially malicious file.



When a user attempts to download a file listed in Google’s Safe Browsing list, a notification will pop up at the bottom of the browser and ask if the user wants to continue the download.

Photo: Google

It’s only available in developer versions of Chrome, but will be available to everyone in the next full release of the browser. We hope to be able to try it in Chrome’s next beta version.

[Chromium Blog via Download Squad]

