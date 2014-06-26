Here's How Your Chromebook Is About To Get A Lot Better

At this year’s Google I/O, the company announced a handful of new features for Chromebooks that are designed to bridge Android and Chrome OS closer together.

Google’s Android and Chrome chief Sundar Pichai described how Android phones will closely integrate with Chromebooks after a future software update.

Here’s a brief overview of the key new features coming to Chromebooks:

You can now unlock your Chromebook by using your smartphone. If you’re phone is near you while you’re using your Chromebook, you won’t need to manually sign in. The Chromebook will use your phone as verification and automatically unlock your Chrome laptop.

Incoming calls and texts from your Android phone will appear on your Chromebook desktop. This means you’ll be able to see when you’re getting an incoming call and take calls without having to reach for your phone.

Your Chromebook will be able to tell you when your phone’s battery is getting low. If you’re phone is close to dying, a notification will appear on your Chrome desktop.

Android apps may come to Chrome OS. Google is working to bring Android apps from the Google Play store to Chrome. Pichai cautioned that this feature is still in it’s early stages, so it’s not likely to happen soon. On stage, he showcased what the Android version of Evernote would look like on a Chromebook. He even recorded a Vine straight from his Chromebook.

Google has yet to mention when this update will hit Chrome OS, but we’re expecting to hear more updates soon.

