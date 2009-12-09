The New Chevy Volt Plant Is Over 30% Taxpayer Subsidized

As General Motors celebrates it’s rebirth as the ‘New GM’ one has to wonder what exactly they mean by ‘new’.



While celebrating the Chevy Volt as a sign of change for the company, it turns out that the Volt’s new Detroit-Hamtranck manufacturing facility was over 30% subsidized by the taxpayer. Check out the new Government Motors:

Freep: Workers at General Motors Co.’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant have begun installing new equipment for the long-awaited Chevrolet Volt electric car, and Gov. Jennifer Granholm and local politicians on Monday celebrated GM’s $336-million investment and the $136 million in tax abatements that made the project possible.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.