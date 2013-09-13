Chevy Has Made It A Lot Safer To Yell At Your Kids While Driving

Alex Davies / Business Insider GM CFO Dan Amman introduces the 2015 Chevy Suburban in New York.

This afternoon, Chevrolet officially unveiled the 2015 Suburban and Tahoe, the models that gobble up 75% of the large SUV market in the U.S.

Of course, they’re packed with new, techie features like the next generation Chevy MyLink “infotainment” system. But there’s one, much simpler, feature that really stood out.

Chevy calls it the “conversation mirror.” We prefer “yelling mirror.”

This hypothetical situation should strike fear in most Suburban and Tahoe drivers:

You’re hauling a pack of children around town, and 80% of them are screaming/misbehaving/pioneering a novel form of terrible behaviour. You turn around to figure out who’s being the worst, so you can direct your yelling. Then you crash your car.

Of course, you’re driving an enormous SUV, so everyone in the car is ok, and the tree/other car/small house got the worst of it. But it’s still no fun.

In the 2015 model, this won’t happen. The conversation mirror gives drivers a panoramic view of the backseat, and they barely need to take your eyes off the road to see which child is behaving the worst.

So do your scolding, keep your eyes ahead, and don’t crash. Check it out:

It holds your sunglasses, too!

