The world's most accurate Apple analyst says a cheaper 4-inch iPhone is coming that will 'resemble an upgraded iPhone 5s'

KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo, the world’s most accurate Apple analyst, says that a forthcoming new 4-inch iPhone will “resemble an upgraded iPhone 5s,” and will likely be called the iPhone 6c, according to 9to5Mac.

The main difference will be upgraded internal components and a curved edge like the iPhone 6s (and 6).

Kuo says the phone will include an A9 processor, the same type used in the iPhone 6s, and will come in a metal case with at least 2-3 colour variations. It will also support Apple Pay with an NFC chip.

There will not be an upgrade to the camera, which will be the same 8-megapixel one as in the iPhone 5s, according to Kuo. The iPhone 6s has a 12-megapixel camera.

Kuo predicts it will hit the market in the first quarter of next year, and be priced at $400-500. This phone could be targeted at “emerging markets and consumers on smaller budgets,” Kuo says.

One argument that supports Kuo’s predictions is a glance at 5c sales. Sales for the 5c have dropped off considerably, leaving a potential hole in the market this new iPhone 6c could take advantage of:

