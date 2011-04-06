New Chase Promotions

Here’s an updated Outlaw snapshot of the absolute best Chase credit card promotions available to U.S. consumers as of April 6, 2011. (In a moment, we will publish our top Bank of America card promotions, and on Friday morning we’ll share an exhaustive list of Wells Fargo and Citi current promotions as well. So be sure to bookmark us!)



Chase Freedom $100 Bonus Promotion — As the title implies, you get a $100 Bonus Cash Back credit after spending just $500 within the first 3 months on your new card. This promotion also offers 0% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers; 0% intro APR for 6 months on purchases. There’s no annual fee.

Chase Sapphire 15,000 Bonus Points Promotion — As explained in that Business Insider article, the “usual” promotion for Chase Sapphire’s no annual fee offering is 10,000 Bonus Points after spending $500 or more within the first 3 months of owning your Sapphire card. 10,000 points equates to $100 in cash back or a statement credit of that amount. You can also redeem points toward flights and hotel stays through Ultimate Rewards. Using this limited time promotional link, however, you’ll accrue 15,000 Bonus Points as opposed to the usual 10,000. (So a cash back bonus of $150, in other words.)

Chase Slate 15 Months of 0% Intro APR — This is a really cool looking credit card (vertical design, as opposed to horizontal) and this extremely long 0% intro APR promotion applies to both balance transfers and purchases! No annual fee, and the card comes in two varieties: MasterCard or VISA.

Check back every few weeks, as I will do my best to edit/update this page as Chase’s promotions change, and as new offers become available.

View all of my favourite new credit card deals and offers over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with certain card issuers, including Chase and Barclays Bank.

