Ferrari's former F1 boss is the new CEO of Lamborghini

Lamborghini has replaced its CEO with a former head of Ferrari’s Formula 1 program, AutoBlog is reporting.

Stephan Winkelmann will be moved to Lamborghini parent-company Audi’s vaunted Quattro performance division.

He will have his work cut out for him: Audi recently announced it would be revamping its Quattro all-wheel drive system, which has been an essential component of the brand since 1980.

Assuring implementation goes smoothly will likely be a big administrative task.

Winkelmann, who had been with Lamborghini since 2005, oversaw the release of two highly-successful new models: the V12 Aventador in 2011 and the V10 Huracán in 2014.

Last year alone the Italian manufacturer of automotive dreams sold a record-setting 3,245 vehicles. Business Insider spoke to Winkelmann last year about his role running one of the world’s most famous exotic car brands.

The man who will replace him, Stefano Domenicali, took the reigns of Ferrari’s Formula 1 team in 2008, having previously worked his way up through the ranks for 15 years.

Domenicali resigned from the position in 2014 after a dismal season for the team and was quickly scooped up by Audi.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.