New Castle Ale Is Trying To Invent A Pro-British, Anti-4th Of July Holiday

New Castle Ale is being very honest about its latest marketing endeavour.



“How can a British beer brand latch onto July 4th, of all occasions, as a potential sales opportunity?” the Brewer asked BI in an email.

Simple: Celebrate the last day of British rule with the newly minted holiday Independence Eve. The last day of British rule.

This tongue-in-cheek holiday is part of the brewer and Droga5’s “No Bollocks!” campaign.

New Castle’s Facebook has been taken over by holiday messages: “This ‎#IndependenceEve, party like it’s 1775. Minus the wooden teeth, powdered wigs, rampant disease and horrific violence.”

Unfortunately not all the fans get it.

Silly Americans.

It has also inspired some Americans to rant about America and some Brits to rant about Britain.

