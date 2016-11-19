29 eye-catching cars from the 2016 LA Auto Show

Benjamin Zhang
Lamborghini Huracan RWD SpyderLamborghini

The 2016-2017 North American auto show season opens this week in Los Angeles with the 2016 LA Auto Show. Carmakers from around the world will bring their latest and greatest design concepts and production cars to show off for the Southern California crowd.

Although the concepts exhibited at the show represent a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, other, more production-ready vehicles will give the public a chance to see what’s soon headed to their dealer’s showrooms.

Here are just some of the hot cars automakers rolled out for this year’s show.

The show opens to the public on Friday and will run until Nov. 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center

Jaguar kicked off the LA Auto Show in style with the brand's stunning I-PACE electric SUV that's set to go on sale in 2018.

Newspress

At the same time, Jaguar's Land Rover sister brand rolled out its next generation Discovery SUV for the first time in North America.

Newspress

Fellow British automaker Aston Martin introduced a more powerful version of its flagship super GT called the Vanquish S.

Aston Martin

Not to be outdone by the Brits, the Germans showed up with an impressive lineup. Porsche unleashed a whole new line of long wheel-base second generation Panamera sedans called the 'Executive'. Here's the Panamera 4S Executive.

Porsche

In addition, the stretched Panamera will be available in several other versions including an E-Hybrid and ...

Porsche

... A Turbo.

Porsche

Porsche also wowed the public with a brand new mid-engined -- Yes, mid-engined -- 911 RSR race car.

Porsche

Porsche's VW Group siblings will also have a significant presence. Audi's laser headlights finally arrived in the US on a special edition R8 supercar.

Newspress

At the same time, Audi's long-awaited second generation Q5 crossover and...

Newspress

... A5/S5 coupes made their debuts at the show.

Newspress

VW's new Atlas three-row SUV also made its official debut in LA.

Newspress

While Lamborghini unveiled a new convertible version of its LP-580-2 Huracan supercar.

Lamborghini

Starting with its new BMW-M5-fighting E63 AMG sedan, Mercedes also has plenty to show off in LA.

Newspress

The company's AMG GT-R and...

Mercedes-Benz

... AMG GT Roadsters are at the show.

Newspress

On top of that, Mercedes unveiled a new ultra-exclusive Maybach Cabriolet along with...

Newspress

... the new Mercedes-Benz G550 4X4 Squared off-roader.

Mercedes-Benz

Alfa Romeo's new 505 horsepower, Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUV made its world debut in LA.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa's stunning Giulia sedan is also present.

Newspress

While Cadillac's stylish Escala will certainly make an impression on the crowd along with...

Newspress

... The brand's new CT-6 Plug-In Hybrid sedan.

Cadillac

Lincoln's futuristic Navigator Concept certainly turned some heads at the show.

Newspress

Infiniti's QX Sport Inspiration Concept made its North American debut at the show.

Infiniti

While Acura unveiled its new Precision Cockpit at the show. I know it's not a car, but it looks really cool.

Acura

Also, Honda's new Civic Si prototype made an appear at the show.

Newspress

The next iteration of Mazda's highly successful CX-5 crossover arrived in time for the LA show along with...

Newspress

... Mazda's new RT24-P prototype race car.

Newspress

Mitsubishi showed off its latest plug-in electric crossover concept.

Newspress

Last, but not least, SMART rolled out a new all-electric Fortwo.

Newspress

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.