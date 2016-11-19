29 eye-catching cars from the 2016 LA Auto Show

The 2016-2017 North American auto show season opens this week in Los Angeles with the 2016 LA Auto Show. Carmakers from around the world will bring their latest and greatest design concepts and production cars to show off for the Southern California crowd.
Although the concepts exhibited at the show represent a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, other, more production-ready vehicles will give the public a chance to see what’s soon headed to their dealer’s showrooms.
Here are just some of the hot cars automakers rolled out for this year’s show.
The show opens to the public on Friday and will run until Nov. 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center
Jaguar kicked off the LA Auto Show in style with the brand's stunning I-PACE electric SUV that's set to go on sale in 2018.
At the same time, Jaguar's Land Rover sister brand rolled out its next generation Discovery SUV for the first time in North America.
Fellow British automaker Aston Martin introduced a more powerful version of its flagship super GT called the Vanquish S.
Not to be outdone by the Brits, the Germans showed up with an impressive lineup. Porsche unleashed a whole new line of long wheel-base second generation Panamera sedans called the 'Executive'. Here's the Panamera 4S Executive.
In addition, the stretched Panamera will be available in several other versions including an E-Hybrid and ...
Porsche's VW Group siblings will also have a significant presence. Audi's laser headlights finally arrived in the US on a special edition R8 supercar.
While Acura unveiled its new Precision Cockpit at the show. I know it's not a car, but it looks really cool.
The next iteration of Mazda's highly successful CX-5 crossover arrived in time for the LA show along with...
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.