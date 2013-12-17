New Car Sales Stats Reveal SUVs Still Big Winners

November new car sales figures from the ABS confirm the writing was on the wall for Holden, with passenger vehicle sales continuing to slide as buyers shift to SUVs.

The November trend estimate decreased by 0.1% to 94,039,compared with October and while Westpac forecast seasonally adjusted growth of 2.5%, the reality fell disappointingly short at 1.8% when compared with October 2013.

The seasonally adjusted estimate saw sales of Sports utility and Other vehicles increased by 5.1% and 2.0% respectively.

Demand was highest in the ACT, which saw the seasonally adjusted estimate rise by 5.3%, but WA slammed on the breaks, with sales falling by 4.3%.

As the chart below shows, while there’s been a slight lift in sale in seasonally adjusted terms, the trend remains flat and a long way off the 2008 peak.

