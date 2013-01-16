More Gruesome Allegations Come Out During 'Cannibal Cop' Hearing

Gilberto Valle

An NYPD officer who’s accused of conspiring to eat a woman allegedly salivated while plotting his crime, The New York Post reports.Accused “cannibal cop” Gilberto Valle’s lawyer appeared before a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit appeals court Tuesday in an attempt to overturn a ruling denying the cop bail.



And while the judges refused to release Valle on bail, today’s hearing offered a chance for prosecutors to leak even more gruesome allegations, according to the New York Post.

Valle is accused of planning to kidnap and cook at least 100 women. He even reportedly told a co-conspirator he planned on “getting some girl meat” for Thanksgiving.

During today’s hearing, Manhattan federal prosecutor Hadassa Waxman claimed Valle told a co-conspirator he planned to make a woman in Maryland his “next meal” and that he made other “depraved” plans to cook women during Internet chats, the Post reported. He also allegedly said his “mouth was watering the whole time” after visiting the Maryland woman this summer.

Valle’s public defender said Valle’s online conversations were nothing more than fantasies.

“He’s done nothing but imagine bad things and put them, foolishly, on the Internet in a really bad way,” public defender Edward Zas said.

