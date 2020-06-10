New cancer prevention guidelines recommend more exercise than before, take a harder line on processed meat, and advise against alcohol

Crystal Cox/Insider

The American Cancer Society has issues new diet and physical activity guidelines for preventing cancer, based on the most recent scientific evidence available.

They now recommend nearly twice as much exercise as the previous guidelines – 300 minutes of moderately intense physical activity a week, compared to 150 minutes a week.

The new guidelines also emphasise cutting out red and processed meat, sugary beverages, processed foods, and alcohol.

Amid all the chaos of 2020, it’s easy to forgot that cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, for both men and women. And it’s the leading cause of death in several states, and for Hispanic and Asian Americans nationally, according to data.

But a healthy diet, and plenty of exercise, can help people reduce their risk, according the newest guidelines from the American Cancer Society (ACS), published June 9. The recommendations are based on the latest evidence from scientific research, primarily epidemiological studies

Although the guidelines specify particular diet and exercise strategies to prevent certain types of cancer, they included broad recommendations for general cancer prevention.

That included more exercise that previously recommended, upping the suggested weekly dose of physical activity to 300 minutes from 150 minutes.

The report also doubled down on its advice on food, recommending a healthy diet rich in plants, low in meat and processed food, and avoiding alcohol.

The new guidelines now recommends 5 hours of moderate exercise a week, up from 2.5 hours



Previously, the ACS recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes each week of moderate exercise or 75 minutes per week of vigorous exercise.

The new guidelines have doubles the suggested amount of exercise, to at least 300 minutes of moderate exercise or 150 minutes of vigorous exercise each week. They also suggest at least two days a week of some form of strength training.

Although there’s evidence that strength training has health benefits, these guidelines focus primarily on aerobic activity, since there’s more evidence to support that kind of exercise for cancer prevention.

Moderate physical activity is defined as anything that requires as much effort as a brisk walk – that includes biking, doing light cleaning or chores, gardening, and dancing.

Vigorous physical activity includes full-body workouts or anything that gets you sweating and significantly increases your heart rate. Examples include playing sports, running, swimming, or heavy yard or house work (such as chopping wood).

Younger people aren’t exempt from exercise, either – children and teens should get at least an hour a day of moderate physical activity, per the guidelines.

The new recommendations also include avoiding too much sedentary activity such as sitting or lying down for long periods of time and watching television or other screen-based entertainment.

New diet recommendations include plenty of plant foods and limiting meat, refined grains, and processed foods



The new guidelines recommend that people of all ages practice good nutritional habits, based on eating a variety of foods and focusing on fruits, vegetables, and whole grains that are rich in nutrients and fibre. That includes eating produce of a variety of colours – adding brightly colour red, orange, and dark fruits and veggies and greens can help make sure your diet includes a wide range of essential nutrients, according to the guidelines.

Previously, the guidelines recommended limiting red and processed meat, or avoiding them entirely. That’s still the case, but it’s also advised that people limit sugary beverages, refined grains, and processed foods overall.

Evidence suggests that processed foods,meats, and sugar are linked to an increased risk of many types of cancer. In contrast, research shows the nutrients and compounds in plant-based foods can help prevent cancer, improve gut bacteria, and lower the risk of other types of chronic illness including heart disease.

Both the diet and exercise guidelines are part of a holistic approach to helping people maintain a healthy weight, according to the guidelines, since research has linked excess body fat to increased risk of several types of cancer, although more research is needed to fully understand how weight loss may help prevent cancer.

The most recent recommendations also reflect a shift toward how people actually eat, according to the new guidelines, focusing on overall dietary patterns and whole foods instead of individual nutrients, vitamins, or minerals.

Alcohol, previously considered OK in moderation, is now discouraged



For people who do drink, the guidelines still recommend limiting alcohol consumption to no more than one drink per day for women and 2 drinks a day for men.

However, the new version emphasises that the healthiest choice is to avoid alcohol entirely. Drinking alcohol is linked to at least 7 types of cancer, according to the ACS, and there’s a growing body of research that suggests there’s no safe amount when it comes to the risk of cancer and other chronic illness.



