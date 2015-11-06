The new Canadian prime minister was asked why he has a gender-balanced cabinet, and he gave a great answer

Newly inaugurated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked Wednesday why having a gender-balanced cabinet was so important to him.

“Because it’s 2015,” he said, shrugging his shoulders.

Trudeau, leader of the liberal party, has a cabinet that is split evenly between 15 men and 15 women. The cabinet also includes a Sikh, a quadriplegic, a former Afghan refugee, and a legally blind woman.

“It’s an incredible pleasure for me to be here today before you to present to Canada a cabinet that looks like Canada,” he said.

Story by Allan Smith, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

