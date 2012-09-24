Photo: Flickr/Null Value

A Wall Streeter shot and killed his wife before killing himself in a murder-suicide in New Canaan, Connecticut Friday afternoon. The victims involved are James Owen, 48, and his wife Billie Faigout-Owen, 52, the Connecticut Post reported. No information regarding a motive has been released by the authorities.



Investigative journalist Teri Buhl is the first to report that Owen worked on Wall Street.

Buhl reports that worked at Stamford-based The Bank Street Group as a director.

We also did a little digging to see what else we could find about Owen.

FINRA records show that Owen first started working at The Bank Street Group in September of 2004.

From December 2001 to September 2004, FINRA’s records have him listed as unemployed. Prior to that, he worked at Banc of America Securities (9/2000 to 1/2002), Lehman Brothers (11/1997 to 9/2000) and Bear Stearns (2/1996 to 9/1997), the records show.

A bio we found for Owen on Spoke.com also details his career:

Mr. Owen has served as an Investment Banker focusing on the communications industry for more than 10 years. He has executed a broad variety of transactions for leading wireless and satellite companies, including mergers, acquisitions and exclusive sale transactions, strategic and private capital raising, bank financing and underwriting of equity, debt and derivative securities. Most recently, he was a Principal at Bank of America Securities where he led a newly formed group focusing on the Wireless Telecom industry. Prior to that, Mr. Owen was a Vice President at Lehman Brothers, where he was an integral part of building one of the leading Wireless and Satellite Communications investment banking franchises. Mr. Owen also worked at Bear Stearns, where he focused on Wireless Telecom. Mr. Owen holds a B.S. in Business from the University of Louisiana – Lafayette and an MBA in Finance and Corporate Accounting from the University of Rochester.

