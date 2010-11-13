New Canaan Girl On The Facebook "Sex Diary": It Was Payback

Yesterday we wrote about a teenage girl who is accusing an investigative reporter of stealing scandalous pages from her diary and posting them on Facebook in the process of investigating a story.



The reporter, Teri Buhl*, wanted to investigate teenage drinking on another level.

She hoped her eventual story would identify the names of the parents, ideally Wall Street parents, who allowed drinking in their homes. And she wanted to expose the darker side of drinking in high school, too, by printing the names of high schoolers who have thrown up and had high-risk sex because they were wasted on their parents’ booze.

Then all this happened (she got arrested for cyber-harassing the girl) and we wrote about it.

And then we got this email, pasted below, which is written in (entertaining) teenage talk by (presumably) a frenemy who didn’t like that we classified the girl’s 10-page note as a “sex diary entry” and wanted to clear up a few other things about the whole scandal, too.

Apparently it’s just a “sex letter” that the girl wrote and showed her friends.

You’re not the only one confused about all this (and glad they’re not in high school anymore), so let’s just start at the beginning of the story.

According to xxxxxxxx, , it all started at xxxxx xxxxxxxxx’s house.

(We blocked out sections of the letter that we were asked not to print. Most of the blocked out text is just names.)

Courtney –

I saw your story on Gizmode and it seems like you don’t have the facts or maybe you never saw the Facebook page. XXXXXXX doesn’t have a sex diary.

She wrote a letter about getting a key to XXXXXXXXX’s house and going in to drink a whole water bottle of vodka before the party started.

She wanted to hook up with XXXXX but our other friend wanted him to be her boyfriend.

The letter just talked about giving great head because she was so drunk and then she teased some of the other girls latter that she was XXXXX’s 1st New Canaan hook up.

I guess she talked about her other friends that helped her drink and then throw up and drive her home before she went on vacation.

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX.

I don’t think it is fair for you to write she had a sex diary. She shared that one letter with our group because XXXXXXXXXXXXXX – you have tell a true story about drunk hook ups.

A few people have that letter so I’m kind of laughing that she is telling the cops that her Dad’s girlfriend took it. I doubt her Dad or mum ever knew XXXXXXXXXXX and she just wanted to cover it up. But maybe they do know and are embarrassed people will find out.

That letter talked about XXXXX’s parents who could get in trouble for allowing XXXXX to have parties. I saw the facebook page but I don’t think XXXXX was invited to join – you had to get invited.

I think one of our friends showed it to her and it didn’t last long. I thought it was a group of parents who started to catch kids talking about parties.

I think this whole thing is out of control and XXXXX is laughing in her dorm room in Boston because she got the facebook page shut down and might get that reporter in trouble.

I think only high school kids were allowed to friend the page but don’t know for sure.

I know who gave the reporter that letter and XXXXX likely does also because XXXXX had shared one of our other friends hook up letters with a bunch of guys in our class. That’s totally against the XXXX rules. It’s all a clusterf- now.

That reporter told us she’d never share our names with the cops or our parents it’s good she’s keeping her word. I am not telling you this to print it on your website but I thought you should know the truth**. XXXXX’s not embarrassed she’s happy XXXXXXXXXXXX

That reporter is right – the cops never blame our parents and some parents hire off duty cops from Greenwich to be bouncers at our parties so the local police will leave us alone. I bet they don’t want people to know about that one. It’s all about who you know here. XXXXXXX seems to know the right people or gave the police a bunch of money for their retirement club.

K Bye,

XXXXXXX

Teri Buhl’s comment on the email: I can’t comment on the contents of the letter, but I look forward to the facts that will come out in the hearing.

*Teri Buhl has written for Business Insider.

**We asked her if we could post her letter without names. She said yes and asked that we remove a few other things.

