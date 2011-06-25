A New Camera Lets You Focus After You Shoot

“Shoot now, focus later,” says Lytro, a Silicon Valley start-up that has developed a new technology that lets photographers focus an image after a picture has been taken.

The Mountain View, CA, company, which has about 45 employees, plans to market its first camera later this year. The camera will use light-field technology, which was pioneered by Lytro’s founder and CEO Ren Ngwhile working on his PhD at Stanford University.



