An Animated Kevin Spacey Stars In The First Trailer For The Next 'Call Of Duty' Game

The first official trailer for the next “Call of Duty” game is here and it stars an animated Kevin Spacey.

If we didn’t know any better, we’d say Spacey is reprising his “House of Cards” role in the new ad.

Yesterday, Activision announced there would be a big trailer reveal for “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare” on Sunday. A new site revealed a blurry image with a countdown clock.

After it leaked Thursday evening, the trailer was released soon afterward.

The game will be released November 4.

