New 'Call Of Duty: Ghosts' Gameplay Trailer Is Explosive

Activision finally released its gameplay trailer for “Call of Duty: Ghosts” and its full of tanks, explosions, gunfire, and space(?). Yes, space.

The first person shooter looks like an action-packed thrill ride set in an apocalyptic-like future.

Here’s the game summary from Activision:

“10 years after a devastating mass event, the nation’s borders and the balance of global power have been redrawn forever. As what’s left of the nation’s Special Operations forces, a mysterious group known only as “Ghosts” leads the fight back against a newly emerged, technologically-superior global power.”

“Call of Duty: Ghosts” is out for PC, Xbox 360, PS3, and Wii U November 5.

Watch the trailer complete with the “Survival” track from Eminem’s upcoming album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.