New Call Of Duty Could Sell 16 Million Copies, Says Analyst Michael Pachter

The newest Call of Duty could sell 16 million copies, in line with last year’s record breaking hit Modern Warfare 2, according to analyst Michael Pachter.



Until recently, Pachter (and many other analysts) had been relatively bearish on the new title from Activision, suggesting it would probably sell about 13 million copies. After seeing the game, which went on sale today, and the early reviews, he has changed course to predict another huge home run.

Check it out:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.