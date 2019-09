Apple released a new 30-second ad for the iPhone 5s today that “features footage from the Burberry fashion show combined with behind-the-scenes footage of the event,” 9-to-5 Mac reports.

A few months ago, Apple and Burberry partnered up to shoot an entire fashion show using 14 different iPhones.

Here is the ad they created:

